Analyzing MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) & ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of ModivCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and ModivCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 3.19 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A ModivCare $2.00 billion 0.59 -$6.59 million ($4.02) -20.91

Volatility and Risk

MingZhu Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ModivCare.

MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A ModivCare -2.32% 27.10% 4.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MingZhu Logistics and ModivCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A ModivCare 0 0 2 0 3.00

ModivCare has a consensus price target of $137.67, indicating a potential upside of 63.75%. Given ModivCare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ModivCare is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Summary

MingZhu Logistics beats ModivCare on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment. The NEMT segment offers contact center management, network credentialing, claims management, and non-emergency medical transport management services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The Personal Care segment provides bathing, personal hygiene, grooming, oral care, dressing, medication reminders, meal planning, preparation and feeding, housekeeping, transportation services, prescription reminders, and assistance with dressing and ambulation services through placing non-medical personal care assistants, home health aides, and skilled nurses primarily to Medicaid patients in need of care monitoring and assistance in performing daily living activities, including senior citizens and disabled adults. The RPM segment offers personal emergency response systems, vitals monitoring, medication management, and data-driven patient engagement solutions. The Matrix Investment segment provides in-home and on-site care services, as well as a fleet of mobile health clinics that offers community-based care with advanced diagnostic capabilities and care options. It serves federal, state, and local government agencies, MCOs, commercial insurers, private individuals, and health systems. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. ModivCare Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

