AO World (LON:AO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised AO World to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 65 ($0.77) in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

AO World stock opened at GBX 68.10 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £392.88 million and a P/E ratio of -47.04.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

