Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,181 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $18,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 18.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $304.24. The company had a trading volume of 493,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,511. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.58 and its 200 day moving average is $278.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

