Apis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 222,300 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,300 shares during the period. NexTier Oilfield Solutions comprises about 6.7% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,656,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,907 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEX. ATB Capital boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NEX stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,273. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $896.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

