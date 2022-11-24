Apis Capital Advisors LLC Has $186,000 Position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Sypris Solutions comprises 0.2% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $4,939,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYPR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,749. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sypris Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.