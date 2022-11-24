Apis Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Oil & Gas comprises about 3.4% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 314.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.90. 1,483,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,216. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MGY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.