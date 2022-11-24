Apis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 51,000 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Algoma Steel Group makes up 1.8% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Algoma Steel Group worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,664,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1,414.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,108 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock remained flat at $6.68 during trading on Thursday. 580,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.57. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.92 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 56.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

