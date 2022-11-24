Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.72 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and $287,196.90 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00078372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00059545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023700 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

