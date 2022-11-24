Applied Genetic Technologies Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Genetic Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGTC. HC Wainwright lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of AGTC opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

