Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13,601.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 818,522 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.