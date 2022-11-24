Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.32.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $137.19 on Monday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,220.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,503 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after buying an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

