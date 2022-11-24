Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 929,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,052,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.73% of Etsy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Etsy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,563,000 after acquiring an additional 170,402 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,095,000 after acquiring an additional 199,985 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.61.

Etsy Price Performance

Insider Activity at Etsy

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $119.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.71. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,563.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,527,994. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.