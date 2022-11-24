Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,021 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.14% of Sysco worth $59,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sysco by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

SYY stock opened at $86.06 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.22.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

