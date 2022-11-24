Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249,500 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.18% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $62,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSGX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $69.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $84.34.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSGX. Barclays cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

