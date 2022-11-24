Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $47,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $7,940,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE JLL opened at $162.52 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.