Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $65.40 Million Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,039 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $65,403,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.63% of First Citizens BancShares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $805.27 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $826.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $759.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

FCNCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

