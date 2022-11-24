Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 617,322 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 617,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,023,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.11% of Five Below at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,185.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Five Below by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below stock opened at $161.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

