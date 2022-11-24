Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,418,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982,746 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $46,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMAB. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth $903,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on GMAB. William Blair began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.12.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
