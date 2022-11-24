Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,234 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.35% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $53,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 277.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.2% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 285,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $131.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.57. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

