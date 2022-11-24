Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,797 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Public Storage worth $41,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $297.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.73 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

