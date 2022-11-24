Arweave 1-Day Volume Reaches $33.85 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Arweave has a market capitalization of $320.58 million and $33.85 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.60 or 0.00057538 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,684.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00689234 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00240671 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000721 BTC.
About Arweave
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
