Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,642 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Shares of AGO stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

