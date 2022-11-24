Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 million-$24.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.33 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of ASUR opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASUR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Asure Software to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Asure Software Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Asure Software by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 86,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Asure Software by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Asure Software by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Asure Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.