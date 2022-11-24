ATB Capital Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$37.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.87.
Cenovus Energy Price Performance
Shares of CVE stock opened at C$27.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.86 and a 52 week high of C$31.19.
Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total transaction of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,009,620.30. In other news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,054.98. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,009,620.30.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
Featured Articles
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.