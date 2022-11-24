Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Mark F. Lamps Sells 433 Shares

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.00. 475,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,466. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Atkore by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atkore Company Profile

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

