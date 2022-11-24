Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Atkore Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ATKR opened at $119.00 on Monday. Atkore has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Atkore by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Atkore by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,464,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

