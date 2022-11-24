Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) & Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Financial Analysis

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) and Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlantic Union Bankshares and Tompkins Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tompkins Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $46.17, indicating a potential upside of 32.47%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Tompkins Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

70.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Tompkins Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Tompkins Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Tompkins Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $718.16 million 3.63 $263.92 million $2.66 13.10 Tompkins Financial $320.17 million 3.78 $89.26 million $5.86 14.25

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Tompkins Financial. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tompkins Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Tompkins Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 28.76% 8.79% 1.09% Tompkins Financial 26.28% 13.15% 1.08%

Dividends

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Tompkins Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tompkins Financial pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tompkins Financial has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Tompkins Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. In addition, the company offers credit cards, automated teller machine (ATM) services, mobile and internet banking services, and online bill payment services, as well as financial planning, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it provides securities, brokerage, and investment advisory products and services; and originates and sells residential loan products in the secondary market. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 130 branches and approximately 150 ATMs in Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential mortgage loans; personal loans; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculture loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and internet banking services. Further, the company offers investment management, trust and estate, and financial and tax planning services; property and casualty, medical, life, disability, and long-term care insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 63 banking offices, including 43 offices in New York and 20 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.

