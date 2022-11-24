Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CTO Sells $51,744.94 in Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock traded up $8.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $404.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.80 and a 200-day moving average of $203.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.