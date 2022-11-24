Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Shares Down 2.1%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 21,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 37,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Aurania Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a market cap of C$25.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Get Aurania Resources alerts:

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.