Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 165 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 24.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.62. The company had a trading volume of 225,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,973. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.88.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

