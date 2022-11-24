Aurora Investment Counsel Buys 947 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.96. 1,574,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.43. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,033 shares of company stock worth $4,923,287. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

