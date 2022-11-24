Aurora Investment Counsel Buys New Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after buying an additional 1,558,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,777,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after acquiring an additional 137,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.63. 982,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $173.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Crocs

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,350. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

