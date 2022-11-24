Aurora Investment Counsel Buys Shares of 13,821 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Diodes by 28.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,187,000 after acquiring an additional 390,872 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 102.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292,450 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $10,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 266.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIOD. Benchmark reduced their price target on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.22. 267,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $113.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $539,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,943,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $539,327.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,073 shares of company stock worth $3,974,286. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

