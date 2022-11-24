Aurora Investment Counsel Grows Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Globe Life by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,511 shares of company stock worth $10,075,219. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life Announces Dividend

GL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.77. 346,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day moving average is $102.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $117.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

