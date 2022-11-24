Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.02 Million Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,624,000 after purchasing an additional 91,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 134,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in M.D.C. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,076,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,725,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 883,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. StockNews.com cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

NYSE:MDC traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,866. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 8.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

