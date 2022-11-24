Aurora Investment Counsel Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 213.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,386,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,531. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $147.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.79.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

