Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Plexus makes up approximately 1.0% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel owned about 0.07% of Plexus worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Plexus by 25.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Plexus by 72.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter worth about $260,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $297,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,862 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLXS traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $107.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

