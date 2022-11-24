Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70, Yahoo Finance reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Autodesk Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $197.07 on Thursday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $285.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.
Insider Transactions at Autodesk
In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
