Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $198.19 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $13.12 or 0.00079118 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and $198.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00059472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,674,346 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

