Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.98 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and approximately $193.07 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.25 or 0.00079459 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000285 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,674,531 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.