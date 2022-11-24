Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.98 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and approximately $193.07 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.25 or 0.00079459 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00060239 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000405 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010194 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023320 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005432 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,674,531 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.