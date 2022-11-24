Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Market Capitalization of $684.57 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $684.57 million and $46.22 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.86 or 0.00041140 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,674.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010505 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036960 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021641 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00236953 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,794,427 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.88884371 USD and is up 9.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $72,841,243.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

