Axie Infinity Price Down 3.7% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $690.59 million and $48.82 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.92 or 0.00041728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,584.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010651 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037198 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021737 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00234813 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,794,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

