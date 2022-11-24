AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of AXT to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. AXT has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $238.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 123,436 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AXT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 112,496 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

