Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 192,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 209,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 317,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

