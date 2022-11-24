Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,522 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 228.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RYT opened at $259.56 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.34 and a 200-day moving average of $249.74.

