Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,388 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 201.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,235,039 shares of company stock worth $102,874,199 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $386.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.49. The firm has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

