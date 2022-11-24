Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,302 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 92.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Articles

