Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $97.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.39. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $108.32.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

