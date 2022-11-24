Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $362,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $108,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 64.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,353,000 after acquiring an additional 225,775 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,710.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,067,000 after acquiring an additional 220,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $42,783,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE stock opened at $180.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,640.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

