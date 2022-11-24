Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $524,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $193.01 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $221.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.10 and a 200 day moving average of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Stories

